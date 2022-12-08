Kusi Ideas Festival 2022 opens in Nairobi

The KUSI Ideas Festival 2022 has kicked off in Nairobi. Nation Media Group created the Kusi Ideas Festival four years ago as a pan-African platform to examine our continent’s place in the world, its citizen’s problem-solving ideas and innovations, and how these prepare us to deal with the coming challenges. Previous festivals have been held in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2019, Kisumu in Kenya, in 2020, and Accra, Ghana last year. This year’s festival is focused on “Climate Change: Exploring African Responses and Solutions”. This edition of the festival is being hosted on the backdrop of COP27, which was recently concluded in Egypt. Let's take a look at what is happening at the festival.