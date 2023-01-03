Kulayigye : UPDF still faces challenges despite successes in Somalia

The UPDF has decried the lack of enough logistical support to run its peacekeeping mission in Somalia. Uganda's army has been operating in Somalia for about fifteen years now under the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), a peacekeeping mission operating under the auspices of the African Union. Meanwhile, Uganda has now fully deployed its one thousand soldiers in the eastern DRC to help restore peace there. The soldiers are part of the East African Regional Force that is mandated to disarm rebel groups operating in eastern DRC and restore sanity. Army Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye expounds more on this in the following report…