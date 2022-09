Kuhumuza Ampurire thankful for beating strange illness

23-year-old Kuhumuza Ampurire is one of those who believe in miracles because, at one point in his life, he suffered a strange illness which rendered him unable to eat or speak. That was 2012, and doctors both here in Uganda and abroad could not establish what exactly ailed him. Ten years later, Kuhumuza has his health back. Daniel Kibet spoke to him.