Kizza Besigye bail hearing set for today

Besigye will not commit a similar offense once released. Grade one Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza then sent both Besigye and Lubega Mukaku back on remand at Luzira prison until the 1st of July which is tomorrow. Early this month Besigye and Mukaku were charged before the same Court with incitement of violence and released on bail but the Magistrate was surprised that they were back in court on similar charges within a short period. Magistrate Muhumuza noted that he was under the duty to protect the sanctity and integrity of the Court which should not be dragged into politics. The first time was on the 25th/of May/2022 when Besigye was granted a cash bail of 30mshs and he slept in Luzira prison for 12 days before the same was reduced to 3mshs by the High Court. However, Magistrate Muhumuza informed the two that they are at liberty to appeal against his decision; as investigations into their case continue. It is against this background that Besigye and Mukaku have applied for bail before the High Court and are now appearing before Justice Tadeo Asiimwe to hear it. The judge will deliver his ruling at 2 pm.