Kizza Besigye and Lubega Mukaku granted bail

Buganda road Court Chief Magistrate Dr Douglas Singiza has released Col. Dr. Kiiza Besigye and Lubega Mukaku on cash bail worth 2.5million shillings. This follows an application through their lawyer Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa before the Chief Magistrate today. The duo were released a short while ago after presenting four Sureties. They included Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, MP Denis Onekalit of Kitgum Municipality, former Rukungiri Municipality MP Roland Mugume and FDC's Deputy Secretary-General Harold Kaija. In his ruling, Magistrate Singiza considered the ages of the two accused persons; the high profile nature of the sureties presented and the fact that there is no evidence to show that they are a flight risk.