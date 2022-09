KIWANUKA MEMORIAL LECTURE:Work for the people, president Museveni tells judges

President Museveni has said that the independence of the judiciary should not be independent of the people of Uganda.This is in reference to actors in security forces disobeying court orders and rearresting bailed suspects on court premises.Museveni was the chief guest at the fifth Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Day at Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.