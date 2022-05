Kisubi hospital given a leg up by Bwebajja rotary club

The Rotary Club of Bwebajja has donated medical equipment to Kisubi hospital in Katabi Town council. According to the Rotarians, the donated medical equipment will come in handy since Kisubi Hospital handles a huge number of people in the Wakiso District and beyond. This was part of preparations to send their newly elected District 9211 governor to Tanzania for Inauguration.