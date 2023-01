Kisoro’s 60-year-old LC III Chairperson passes PLE

Outside Kisoro District Ramadhan Ndikuyeze Atuzarirwe is probably unheard of. However, the almost 60-year-old is actually the LC III chairperson for Kisoro Central Division and NRM Vice Chairperson for the district. But more famously, he is one of the over eight hundred eleven thousand candidates who sat for his Primary Leaving Exams last year and passed with Aggregate 9. We bring you his story of resilience and victory.