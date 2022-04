KISORO REFUGEE SITUATION: Aid workers help children reunite with parents

Many children who fled the recent unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been separated from their parents. Officials say among the more than 300 children are 75 who, as they look for their mothers, are being looked after at the Nyakabande Transit Center which is about fifteen Kilometers from Bunagana Border in Kisoro district. Currently, at least 300 Congolese refugees reach the transit centre daily.