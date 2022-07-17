Kisoro locals worried about armed robbers

Leaders in Kisoro have expressed fear over the number of gunmen crossing into their area following the influx of refugees from Eastern DRC along the Bunagana border. The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Shafik Ssekandi says this has caused a spate of robberies in the area, including one in which 19 million shillings was stolen. Since the M23 rebels overrun the Bunagana side of the DRC, Uganda has become a haven for many refugees seeking safety from the fighting.