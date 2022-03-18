Kisoro leaders request upgrade of local airfield

Kisoro district leaders have requested the ministry of works and transport to consider upgrading the Nyakabande Kisoro Airfield to an Airport saying the district has great tourism potential. Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Captain Peter Mugisha says the airfield is strategically located and tourists who come in from Entebbe and Rwanda can land here. State minister for transport Fred Byamukama was in the district to monitor the process of the transport sector and collect people’s views on government projects.