Kiryandongo district leaders reject newly built seed school

Kiryandongo district leaders have rejected the handover of Kitwara Seed school by CMD Investments limited a company over shoddy works. The leaders accused CMD Investments, which was contracted to construct the school at a cost of 2.48 billion shillings, for failing to properly construct the school structures. The Kiryandongo RDC Dan Muganga noted that the contractor had beautified the wall surfaces of the buildings to cover up the shoddy works on the floors and the ceilings. In response, Samuel Muhumuza the district supervising Engineer revealed that the contractor had not heeded to the recommendations made during the construction process.