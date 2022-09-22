Kirumira Murder case resumes at the High Court

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

Hearing of the case in which two people Abubakar Kalungi and Hamza Mwebe are accused of being behind the brutal murder of ASP Muhammad Kirumira resumed on Thursday at the High Court in Kampala before Justice Margret Mutonyi.

Kalungi and Mwebe are alleged to have murdered Kirumira and one Resty Mbabazi on 8th September 2018 at Bulenga trading centre in Wakiso District using a Submachine gun.

In Thursday’s proceedings Prosecution led by Thomas Jatiko, as part of the evidence, tendered in the sketch of the crime scene where the alleged murder took place and the statement of the area Chairman only identified as Kyabagu, as the Prosecution exhibits.

Further evidence against the accused persons was presented by prosecution witness number 10, Inspector Walimbwa Stephen who told the Court that he recorded the charge and caution statement of Abubakar Kalungi, during which the accused narrated to him how the deceased persons met their untimely death.

Inspector Walimbwa testified that Kalungi was hired to find out whether Kirumira's “black kibina” motor vehicle was in its parking place and then call his colleague Abrahaman Kateregga. Kateregga would later emerge on a motorcycle TVS Kiwat with Hamza Mwebe holding an SMG rifle and shot ASP Mohammed Kirumira who was sitting in the parked car with Mbabazi, Inspector Walimbwa told the court.

He further testified that Kalungi went into hiding at his mother's home Annet Ndagire in Mpigi but he kept changing hiding places to Luwero, Gulu, Adjuman and Buliisa from where he was finally arrested.

Justice Mutonyi has adjourned this case until Friday for further hearing.