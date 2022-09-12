King Oyo calls for unity on 27th coronation anniversary

The King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV has called upon his subjects to desist from actions that bring about division in the kingdom and instead seek to foster it’s development through unity. King Oyo has pointed out that his government has a 25-year development program for the kingdom which includes, among other things, promoting commercial agriculture, tourism and skilling the youths. King Oyo made the clarion call at this year’s Empango celebrations commemorating the 27th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.