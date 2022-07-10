KIMAANYA SS REOPENS: Police and school officials agree on minimums

Less than a week after it was closed over a student's strike, Blessed Sacrament Secondary School Kimanya in Masaka is open once again after the learners were allowed to return and resume studies. The over 2,000 angry students went on a strike last week on Saturday complaining about frequent power outages, poor meals, lack of water, and an increment in tuition from UGX 700,000 to UGX 900,000 for each student. They were also upset at the harsh corporal punishment meted out by the teachers, occasionally leaving victims injured.