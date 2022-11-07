Kikuube RDC wants two officials probed over Shs600m loss

The Kikuube resident district commissioner, Amlan Tumusiime has ordered police to investigate two top officials of Kyangwali dairy cooperative for alleged financial impropriety. Tumusiime has cited the diary board chairperson Edward Tumwesigye and General Manager Julius Kwesiga over allegations that they misappropriated around 600 million shillings of the cooperative’s funds. In September, members contracted an audit firm to carry out a special audit report which implicated the board chairperson and general manager for causing a financial loss on a loan from Uganda Development Bank.