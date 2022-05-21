Kikuube RDC orders evicted residents back to their homes

The Kikuube resident district Commissioner Amlan Tumusiime has vowed to return residents initially evicted from land in 28 villages of Bukinda and seven other villages in Kyangwali Sub County back to their home areas. This follows reports that several of the over 1,000 evictees have persisted in camping at the district offices, despite an eviction order from the office of the prime minister. Four women recently delivered babies while encamped at the premises, raising tensions further. In 2013, over 45,000 people from 28 villages of Kasonga Parish in Kyangwali were evicted by the Prime Minster's office, after it emerged that they had settled on Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Camp Land. While most have left a section re-occupied the land until the latest eviction notice in June 2020.