Kikuube councillors split over construction of magistrate’s court

Kikuube district LC five council has become divided over the construction of a grade one Magistrate’s Court and Prison in Kabwoya Sub County. Some councillors claim that the site for the proposed buildings has already been set aside for the construction of the district's administration buildings. While other district leaders are calling on those that are disgruntled by the decision to have a court constructed in the area to consider service delivery to the people first.