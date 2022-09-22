KIKAGATI HYDRO POWER PROJECT: 15 megawatts added to the grid

Government has commissioned a 14 megawatts 100 million dollar trans-border hydroelectric power project, constructed under a bilateral agreement between Tanzania and Uganda. Located along River Kagera in the southwestern region, the KikagatI -Mulongo hydropower plant, has an installed capacity of 16 megawatts and will according to officials, add 14 megawatts to both national grids in Uganda and Tanzania. In the bilateral agreement, Uganda and Tanzania will each share seven megawatts out of 14 contracted capacities for the power plant. State minister for Energy Okaasai Opolot and the first deputy prime minister and misinterpreted for EAC Rebbecca Kadaga presided over the commissioning.