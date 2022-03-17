Kigezi leaders call for nutrition programme for schools

Kabale and Rubanda Kabale District Leaders, have expressed the need for the Uganda Multi-sectoral Food Security and Nutrition Project to be rolled out to all primary schools in the districts, saying that the project’s benefits are self-explanatory. While launching the nutrition-sensitive factory in Kabale District, the Kabale District Vice Chairperson Miria Tugume said that the region has registered a decline in malnutrition associated diseases among young children accruing from poor feeding.