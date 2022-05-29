Kigezi diocese welcomes a new bishop

Rev Gaddie Akanjuna is now the sixth bishop of Kigezi diocese, following his consecration by the Archbishop Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, in a ceremony at Kigezi Primary play grounds in Kabale Municipality on Sunday. Some 60 bishops joined in the ceremonies, witnessed by ministers Chris Baryomunsi, Jim Muhwezi, Henry Musasaizi, David Bahati and Ruth Nankabirwa. Others were former prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda. Bishop Akanjuna takes over from the retiring Bishop George Bagamuhunda, who thanked the people of Kigezi for their support.