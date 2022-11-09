Kidnappers demand UGX15m from widow to release her son

A family in Kyotera town, Kyotera district is in fear that their kidnapped seven-year-old child may be harmed if they do not pay the fifteen million shilling ransom that the kidnappers are demanding. The boy identified as Jonathan Lubuulwa, a pupil of Masaka Cares International school in Kyotera town, disappeared last Saturday after unknown men picked him up near his mother's shop where he was playing with his peers. A family lawyer appealed to the boy’s captors to free him, saying his mother, who is a widow cannot afford the ransom.