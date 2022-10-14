Kibuku leaders concerned over rise in malaria patients, deaths

A severe outbreak of malaria in Kibuku district has caused concern among leaders in the district with some calling for immediate intervention from the health ministry. So far, 4000 to 7000 cases are reported weekly while the number of children who have succumbed to this disease is now 112. Whereas the leaders note that the district is no stranger to malaria, the severe nature of the cases this time around has them worried that it might be another disease showing as malaria.