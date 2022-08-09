Kenyans in Uganda vote in presidential elections

Several Kenyan voters living in Uganda on Tuesday turned up at the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala to cast their vote for a new president as the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta heads into retirement. He has served for two terms and is constitutionally not permitted to stand again. These are part of the more than 22 million voters cleared by the election body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission - IEBC, to take part in this year’s general election. Daniel Kibet has details in this story