Kenyans in Uganda look forward to election day

The Kenyan general election is just a few hours away with Kenyans preparing to elect a new president to replace the outgoing head of state Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenyatta has served for two terms which translates into ten years and will retire as soon as a new president is elected. One of the two, Deputy President William Ruto and former prime minister Raila Odinga is the favorite to win the polls as per various opinion polls conducted lately.