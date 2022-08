Kenyan presidential election campaigns heat up as election day draws closer

With three days of campaigning to go, the race for President in Kenya has reached a fever pitch with the main candidates still crisscrossing the country in search of every vote that they can find. For the most part, deputy president William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza coalition and his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition are doing their best to stay on point.