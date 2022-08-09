Kenyan presidential candidates cast their vote, George Wajackoyah barred from voting

Voters have been queuing since before dawn across Kenya, eager to have their say over who will run the country for the next five years. Delays and logistical problems have been reported in some places, but in general, the process appears smooth. The vote follows an intense campaign dominated by debates about living costs, unemployment, and corruption. The front runners, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto as well as Mwaure Waihiga have all cast their votes. However, Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah has been barred from voting after electoral officials failed to locate his details on the voters' register.