KENYAN ELECTIONS: PM Nabbanja says government has contingency plans

The government has assured parliament of it's readiness to ensure a stable flow of goods, especially fuel, from the coast, in case of any difficulties on the Kenya route in the aftermath of the forthcoming Kenyan elections. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja informed parliament that Uganda has agreed with Tanzania to increase the volume of goods through the Dar-el-Salaam port.