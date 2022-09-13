KENYA: Thousands gather to watch William Ruto being sworn in

The swearing in ceremony of Kenya's president-elect William Samoei Ruto and the deputy president-elect Rigathi Gachagua is underway at Kasarani stadium in Kenya's capital Nairobi. Some twenty head of states are in attendance including Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, South Sudan president Salva Kiir and Tanzania's Samia Hassan Suluhu among others. Tens of thousands of Kenyans have filled up the Kasarani stadium to witness the swearing in ceremony of their new president. William Ruto is set to assume office as the fifth president of Kenya replacing the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta.