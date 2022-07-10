KENYA PRESIDENTIAL POLLS: Candidates, IEBC disagree over physical voters’ register

The issue of a physical voter register in Kenya continues to draw controversy with just thirty days left to the Presidential election. Kenya's electoral body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission- IEBC insists that voters will be identified by electronic means and not manually on a printed register, as has been the case before. However, the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga has threatened to boycott the election, unless both electronic and manual voter registers are available on polling day. DANIEL KIBET looks at our weekly look at the election - 30 days to polling day.