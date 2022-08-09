KENYA DECIDES 2022: Presidential candidates optimistic about elections

Voting has closed in Kenya, after a day in which voters chose their next president for the next five years. Delays and logistical problems were reported in some places, but in general, the process appeared smooth. The vote follows an intense campaign, dominated by debates about living costs, unemployment and corruption. Deputy President William Ruto was the first to cast his vote at 6 am in Eldoret, followed by David Wahiga Mwaure in Nairobi. Later at 10 am, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cast his vote in Kibera. Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wa-ja-c -ko- yah was able to vote after initially being barred after electoral officials failed to locate his details on the voters' register.