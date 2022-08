KENYA DECIDES 202: One candidate concedes defeat, backs William Ruto

One of the four presidential candidates in Kenya, David Mwaure of Agano Party has conceded defeat even before the elections body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission - IEBC declares the final results. Mwaure has now endorsed Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant William Ruto and says he will work with him should IEBC announce Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.