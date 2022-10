KCCA to tighten nuts on non-compliant boda-bodas in December

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is planning to roll out training of Boda Boda riders in Kampala ahead of the fresh registration exercise scheduled to take place in two months' time. The planned new registration exercise comes barely a month after a similar exercise was conducted. This exercise however registered minimum success as few Boda Boda operators turned up to be registered.