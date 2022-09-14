KCCA to make drainage channels safer

Kampala Capital City Authority has secured twenty-five million dollars, which is about ninety-five billion Uganda shillings, to modify some drainage channels in the city. This is aimed at controlling the floods that end up submerging major roads in the city causing deaths and immense loss of property. The KCCA Deputy Executive Director, David Luyimbazi, told NTV that the Authority is seeking more funds to realign all the major drainage channels in Kampala. The entire project is expected to cost two hundred million dollars, about 760 billion Uganda shillings and is expected to be completed within a space of three year