KCCA secures UGX 1tr to construct, rehabilitate Kampala roads

The Executive Director for the Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka, says the Authority has no funds to maintain the 2,100 kilometres of roads in Kampala City. Kisaka maintains that KCCA cannot hire contractors to carry out the repairs anymore since the Authority is heavily indebted from work that was done on credit. There is however a glimmer of hope after a loan of 288 million dollars, which is approximately one trillion shillings, was secured from the African Development Bank for the construction of about 70 kilometres of roads within Kampala's five Divisions.