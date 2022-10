KCCA seals deal with British firm Colas to fix several city roads

Kampala Capital City Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with COLAS, a British construction company to rehabilitate a number of urban roads and construct bridges as well as flyovers in the city. The project will commence next year and is expected to last for the next three to four years. It will cover roads in the suburbs of Nakasero, Kololo, and Bugolobi, among others