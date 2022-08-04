KCCA law enforcement officers tested for fitness

Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA is conducting a three-day training exercise for more than 150 law enforcement assistants and traffic wardens to test their level of fitness. This kind of training is happening for the first time since the force was established in 2013. It is being conducted by the Uganda police training unit. The law enforcement team is mandated to promote order in the city although KCCA’s political wing says no law allows it to operate