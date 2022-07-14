KCCA embarks on plan to regulate hawkers and street vendors

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has embarked on a plan to regulate hawkers in the quest to transform Kampala into a smart city. KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka says government is identifying suitable areas where the hawkers will be relocated. She spoke at the launch of an organized smart city hawking program at the Old taxi park in Kampala. Government had initially announced that hawkers will not be allowed in the capital city effective this year but tens of thousands of hawkers still operate in Kampala streets despite the ban.