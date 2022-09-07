KCCA ED, Kisaka to procure body cameras for officers

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka, says they are in the process of procuring body cameras for their law enforcement officers to be able to monitor what happens when they are deployed in the field. The proposal comes in the wake of skyrocketing reports by traders about the immense brutality of enforcement officers when they are executing their jobs. The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka, has met with the officers at City Hall to iron out these persistent challenges.