KCCA ED Dorothy Kisaka dismisses claims of purchasing USD100m Kisenyi land

The executive director of KCCA Dr Dorothy Kisaka has responded to claims that the cost of land to be purchased for the resettlement of settlers has been highly inflated. While addressing journalists last week, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago raised an alarm over the land transaction in which the government has earmarked more than 100 million dollars (approximately 373 billion shillings) to purchase 10 acres of land in Kisenyi. Kisaka, who was today Inspecting the commencement of paving works and installation of solar lights in St Balikudembe market, said KCCA has not spent any money on the said land but has been granted permission by the owner to utilise it.