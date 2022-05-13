KCCA arbitration court to handle disagreements over property tax valuations

Business proprietors in the city center and its attendant divisions, who have grievances with the property tax have been urged to make use of the new property tax court to voice their grievances. Inaugurating the new court, which will be led by Samuel Muyizi, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has noted that whereas taxes are vital to the running the authority’s business, it is imperative that these taxes are fair to tax payers. Currently, there is no uniform levy and the property tax is taxed based on the income generated by the business