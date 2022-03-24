Kazinda to remain in Jail after the Court of Appeal upholds his conviction

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

The Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of former Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Kazinda on charges of illicit enrichment.

Kazinda has appeared in court via video conferencing from Luzira Prison.

Kazinda had appealed against the lower court’s decision claiming that the Constitutional Court had exonerated him from further prosecution when it halted all criminal proceedings against him for offences founded on the same facts in connection to his former employment.

However, the panel of three Justices of the Court of Appeal; Justice Frederick Egonda Ntende, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and Justice Madrama Christopher ruled that Kazinda's claim was unfounded because the order of the Constitutional Court didn't include criminal case no. 59 of charges of illicit enrichment and that the lower court rightly ordered the confiscation of his property.

The Justices, therefore, concluded that they found no reason to interfere with the trial court's finding except for the duration of the sentence which they said was harsh and manifestly excessive for a first time offender on this particular crime.

The court reduced his earlier sentence of 15 years handed to him by Anti-Corruption. Kazinda has now been ordered to serve 7 years and 7 months imprisonment from 6th November 2020.

Kazinda has already spent 8 years in Luzira prison for forgery, embezzlement and causing financial loss to Government in cases already prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

In her judgement on 6th November 2020, Justice Margret Tibulya noted that she could not allow a convict of such a crime to enjoy his proceeds as it promotes money laundering and renders Government efforts of fighting Corruption useless.

The Judge, therefore, ordered that Kazinda's UGX 4.3 billion property be confiscated by the IGG. Kazinda was also disqualified from holding public office for a period of 10years.

This was the only remaining IGG case against Kazinda after the Constitutional court halted all DPP cases against him in August 2019.

The Director of Legal Affairs in the Office of the Inspectorate of Government( IG), Sarah Birungi, proved that between 2009 and 2012 Kazinda was in control and possession of UGX 210 million. She said that he spent this money on renting apartments from the Sheraton hotel for 10 months. Kazinfa also bought four motor vehicles worth a combined UGX 769 million; and acquired, through illicit means, UGX 3.6 billion worth of land while in office. All this accumulated to a total of UGX 4.6 billion.

To the IGG, Kazinda had only declared his salary and allowances amounting to UGX 83.7 million as his known source of income.

But one of the prosecution witnesses that testified against Kazinda, George Byaruhanga a friend to Kazinda's late father, produced a Will on the exact properties of Kazinda's father minus the UGX 3.6 billion land Kazinda illicitly accumulated while in office.