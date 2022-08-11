Kazinda convicted again of embezzling public funds

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

Former Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Kazinda has again been convicted of embezzling public funds to a tune of UGX 306,800,000 meant for Regional consultative meetings in West Nile; Northern; Karamoja and Elgon Regions; which were never conducted.

AntiCorruption Court Judge, Lawrence Gidudu has found him guilty and ordered him to return the said money to the government coffers.

Justice Gidudu also ordered Kazinda to pay a Court fine of UGX 7.32million, failure of which he should serve 12months imprisonment.

He committed the offence on 17th March 2011.

In his Judgement, Gidudu found that Kazinda furnished a false accountability. Money for the task was never received by James Okuja a Senior Assistant Secretary in the OPM to implement the activities. Okuja is the key witness in this case.

This evidence, apart from being unchallenged, was also straight forward and based on documents that "speak for themselves".

"The money ended up in Kazinda's pockets and it was never spent on the purpose for which it was requisitioned for. It was stolen," Justice Gidudu concluded.