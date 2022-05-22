Kawempe pays tribute to fallen NUP councilor

Kawempe Division has paid tribute to the fallen former councillor for Kazo Angola A, Yakub Yusuf Kiggundu, who died in a car crash in Kumi yesterday. The councilor was part of a delegation from the National Unity Platform that traveled from Iganga to Omoro, to campaign for the party's candidate in the by elections there, Toolit Akecha. Speaking for the division, Kawempe Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi said they would name a road in the area in his honour, in recognition of services rendered there. Kiggundu has been laid to rest in his home village of Bombo Lukore in Luweero district.