KAWEESI MURDER SUSPECT: Deceased suspect’s family still waiting for justice

On the 21st of March 2017, Atanasi Abdurahman Zziwa was arrested on allegations of killing the former Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Zziwa passed on last year. According to his wife Gertrude Nasuuna, he died without ever receiving treatment for injuries he sustained as a result of being tortured.