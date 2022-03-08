KATUNA BORDER CROSSING: Rwandan bus operators concerned at COVID-19 protocols

Following the arrival of the first bus carrying passengers from Rwanda to Uganda through Katuna border to Kampala, several bus firms have indicated that they are ready to resume their normal transport schedules as before the closure of borders three years back. The first experience by Volcano express bus was marred by delays at the border due to concerns over the random Covid-19 tests at the border. But companies are now sure of whatever is required to cross the border.