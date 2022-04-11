Katikkiro Peter Mayiga calls for openness in communication on terminal illness

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has advised that situations of those struggling with terminal illnesses should be made transparent, especially to avoid raising anxiety among the public if a death occurs. Addressing the media in Mengo, he advised that such grave news should be communicated in a way to avoid conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, the Katikkiro also revealed the planned annual Kabaka's birthday run had been postponed due to the absence of the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, who is out of the country.