Katakwi leaders trained in programme management regarding parish development model

Ministry of local government together with the vice president have launched a training for all local council chairpersons across Katakwi district on the basics of parish development model. The three day training is targeting all LC.Is, LC.IIs, LCIIIs, councilors and the district technical persons and its aimed at equipping all the stake holders on enterprise selection, supervision and monitoring in order for the project to achieve its major objectives of poverty eradication amongst all households