Kassanda, Mubende get government food relief under lockdown

The government through the office of the prime minister has started sending food relief to the districts of Mubende and Kassanda that are currently locked down to stop an Ebola outbreak. According to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, 1,000 tons of Maize flour and 500 tons of beans are to be provided to residents, worst hit by the ongoing lockdown. However, the government will be releasing the relief food in batches and as of yesterday 80 tons of Maize flour and 40 tons of beans were released for Mubende district whereas 10,000kgs of Maize flour and 5,000kgs of beans to Kassanda.