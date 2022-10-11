Kassanda gold miners self isolate to prevent Ebola

Artisanal miners in Kassanda district have resolved to quarantine themselves for the next two months as they limit the spread of Ebola in the district. According to the miners, the nature of their work requires them to interact with many people from different parts of the country on a daily basis which could expose them to dangerous hemorrhagic fever. This decision has been welcomed by both district and health leaders who are in the midst of battling the disease.